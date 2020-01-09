Shakhtar took the 14th place among the best teams in the Champions League over the last 10 years
January 9, 2020
Shakhtar
Donetsk “Shakhtar” was in the top 15 clubs in the Champions League the last 10 years in scoring.
During this period, the Pitmen scored 85 points in 64 games, finishing in 14th place in the ranking.
The best team was real Madrid, which during this period of time four times (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018) won the main European club tournament.
“Royal club” has managed to get ahead of their eternal rivals of Barcelona, which over the last decade have won the Champions League three times (2009, 2011 and 2015).