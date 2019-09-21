Shakhtar were flowers: “my Teams” without Zinchenko scored in the match of the Premier League with eight goals (video)
The current champion of England Manchester city defeated last Wednesday in Kharkiv, Shakhtar Donetsk (3:0) in match of the sixth round of the Premier League (EPL) home stadium “Etihad” is not spared “Watford”, celebrating their biggest win in the tournament — 8:0 (David Silva, 1, Aguero 7, penalties, Mahrez, 12, Bernardo Silva, 15, 49, 60, Otamendi, 18, de Bruyne, 85). It is easy to see that the team of Josep Guardiola led with a score 5:0 already by the 18th minute of the match, which is a record in the history of the elite division of English.
By the way, the football team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko has not hit the bid “city” to match the Premier League for the first time since April 17 (when he missed the match with Tottenham recovering from injury). After that 22-year-old left in a starting lineup “MS” in 13 games in all competitions.
“We were ruthless in the implementation plan. Five shots and five goals! Sometimes we shoot on goal 20 times and can’t score. For us this experience is very important after the game in the Champions League, we didn’t have time to prepare.
A great day for all — good weather, a lot of goals. Fans of “the city” can be satisfied. For them we play.
I wouldn’t like it if in the second half we played relaxed, with the feeling of being lead 5:0. It would be disrespectful to the opponent. We treated the game very seriously. We didn’t do anything”, — quotes the head coach “townspeople” Josep Guardiola press service of “my Teams”.
Success at the Etihad allowed Manchester city with 13 points to take the second place in the standings. Leading Liverpool — 15 points and a game in hand.
