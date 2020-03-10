“Shakhtar” will play with “Wolfsburg” in an empty stadium
“Volkswagen Arena”
Day after tomorrow, Shakhtar will play away against Wolfsburg in the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League.
However, the fight on “Volkswagen Arena” will be held in an empty stadium, according to local newspaper wolfsburger-nachrichten.de.
This decision was taken by the leadership of the German club, in cooperation with the city authorities on the cause of outbreaks of coronavirus. Soon the decision will be announced officially.
Thus, at the moment there are about six matches of 1/8 finals of the Europa League, which will be held without spectators: “Copenhagen” -” Istanbul Basaksehir”, “Basel” – “Eintracht”, “Seville” – “Rum”, “Olympiakos” – “the wolves” and “Getafe” – “inter”.
Note that the Champions League matches “Barcelona” – “Napoli”, PSG – “Borussia” D and “Valencia” – “Atalanta” also will be held without spectators.