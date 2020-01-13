Shakhtar will start its own TV channel, media
Donetsk FC “Shakhtar” intends to launch its own TV channel.
Its launch is scheduled in the coming months, writes Tribuna.com.
Probably, the channel will broadcast in cable networks of Ukraine. About the other venues of the show is still unknown.
Shakhtar did not deny information about the creation of the club channel, but did not provide additional information.
Note that since Feb 2020 analog cable will cease broadcasting TV channels “Football 1/2”. Instead, they will show the TV channel “Soccer 3”.