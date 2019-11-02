Shakhtar without some leaders defeated in Lviv Karpaty: video reviews of games of the Premier League
On Saturday, November 2, matches in Lviv and Poltava started the program of the 13th round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 13-th round
Karpaty (Lviv) — “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — 0:3 (Boyarchuk, 10, Kovalenko, 58, Aunt, 65). Youth teams — 2:3.
Shakhtar: Shevchenko, Cipriano, Cooper, Khocholava, Dodo, Stepanenko (Kovalenko, 56), Marcos Antonio, Dentinho, Solomon (Bolbat, 53), Aunt, Boyarchuk (Sickan, 67).
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 0:1 (Imerekov, 76). The match of youth teams will be held on November 3.
For the match in Lviv “miner”, taken off last Wednesday out of the Cup of Ukraine (Shakhtar advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in 13 years!), came in much weaker composition — no not very healthy ismaily, Krivtsov, linnets and Marlos, and without main goalkeeper Pyatov. Moreover, the Portuguese coach luís Castro, mindful of the important match in the Champions League on the field, Dinamo Zagreb (November 6), I decided to leave in stock Bolbat, Matvienko, Tyson and top scorer of the Premier League Moraes.
To honor the finalists of the champion of Ukraine, they took the lead already in the opening. A mistake of the goalkeeper of the Lviv Pidkivka coolly took advantage of the forward Boryachuk, who scored his first goal in Shakhtar since may 31, 2017 (when he struck the gate of “Alexandria” — 1:1).
After the break Shakhtar efforts substitute Kovalenko and Brazilian Aunt finally buried the hopes of the team the Novel Sanjar for salvation, at the same time breaking their three-match series without a win in all competitions (2:2 with Dinamo Zagreb, 0:0 — Oleksandriya and 1:2 with Dynamo Kiev).
Note that the success of the miners was marred by the trauma of the Israeli midfielder Solomon, who left the field early in the second half.
Cup success on the field of Poltava “Ear” (1:0) became a beacon of light in the darkness performances of “Vorskla” in the Premier League (one draw and six defeats in their last seven matches!). In the game with the team is opening the season Desna the wards of Vitaliy Kosovo lasted 75 minutes, but still ended up extending their nightmarish streak in the Premier League. In the 76th minute after drawing one of the “standard” defender guests Imerekov sent the ball into the net, scoring his first goal of the season. The team from Chernigov again in second place in the standings.
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 37 points (13 matches);
2. “Desna” — 26 (13);
3. Dynamo — 24 (12);
4. Zarya — 22 (12);
5. Alexandria — 20 (12);
6. “Mariupol” — 16 (12);
7. Kolos — 14 (12);
8. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (12);
9. Marseille — 11 (12);
10. Karpaty — 10 (13);
11. Vorskla — 8 (13);
12. “Lviv” — 8 (12).
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 7 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Artem biesiedin (Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Victor Tsygankov, Benjamin of Verbic (all “Dynamo”), Nazar Rusin, Vladlen Yurchenko (both “dawn”), Dmitry Khlyobas (“Gums”).
In the 13th round of the Premier League on 3 November will play: “Alexandria” — “Mariupol”, “Dnepr-1” — “Zarya”, “Dynamo” — “the lions” and “ear” — “Olimpik”.
.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter