“Shakhtar” won the bronze prize-winner of the championship of Austria: the video of the match
Monday, July 8, Shakhtar Donetsk held in Austria and two friendlies. Conventionally, the first team Luis Castro compete with the local “Wolfberger” took the championship in third place and won the permit in League of Europe.
The miners continued their successful series, defeating the Austrians at “Valdirene” Velden — 2:0 (Moraes, 5, Tete, 36).
Shakhtar: Pyatov (Shevchenko 46), Bolbat (Dodo, 78), Kryvtsov, Khocholava, Ismaily, Stepanenko, Aunt, Marlos, Marcos Antonio (Tankovskiy, 88), Tyson Moraes (Blanco Leshchuk, 78).
A few hours earlier opponent, Shakhtar became the eighth team in the last championship of Serbia in “Proleter”, who yesterday cancelled a friendly match against Zorya Luhansk because of the hurricane. The Pitmen did not make special work to defeat the opponent — 3:0 (Butko, 63, Patrick, 69, Kovalenko, 82, penalty).
Shakhtar: Trubin (Puzankov, 73), Butko, Cooper, Matvienko, Cipriano, Pikhalyonok (Tankovskiy, 62), Solomon, Kovalenko, Patrick, Fernando (Dodo, 64), Blanco Leshchuk (Sickan, 60).
At the Austrian training camp, the Pitmen will hold another sparring on 11 July with the Cypriot APOEL.
