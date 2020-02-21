Shakhtar won the first match of 1/16 finals of the Europa League (updated) (video)
Partners Matvienko congratulates the jubilee goal of the team
Donetsk “Shakhtar” in Kharkiv has achieved the minimum victory over the Portuguese “Benfica” in the first match of 1/16 final of UEFA Europa League – 2:1.
All the goals were scored after the break.
In the 56th minute the score opened midfielder of “Shakhtar” Alan Patrick – 1:0.
After 10 minutes the visitors earned a penalty, which clearly realized Luis Pizzi – 1:1.
Guests were inspired, but exactly to the moment when on the 72nd minute, Victor Kovalenko scored the second goal for the hosts, who eventually brought Shakhtar a victory – 2:1.
The return match the teams will play next week in Lisbon.
Update. A review of the match Shakhtar – Benfica – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Europa League.