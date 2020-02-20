Shakhtar won the first match of 1/16 finals of the Europa League
February 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Partners Matvienko congratulates the jubilee goal of the team
Donetsk “Shakhtar” beat the Portuguese “Benfica” with the score 2:1 in his field in the first match of 1/16 final of UEFA Europa League.
It is reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
In the first half of the match in Kharkiv team did not score goals.
In the 56th minute the score opened midfielder of “Shakhtar” Alan Patrick.
“After 10 minutes the visitors earned a penalty that was converted by Pizzi. And in the 72nd minute, Victor Kovalenko scored the second goal, which eventually brought Shakhtar a victory”, – stated in the message.
The return match the teams will play in Lisbon on February 27.