Shakhtar won the first match under the leadership of the Portuguese Castro: a video of the match
Wednesday, June 26, champion of Ukraine Donetsk “Shakhtar” held the first sparring at the training camp in Grassau German. The miners celebrated the debut success under the new head coach of the Portuguese Luis Castro, defeating eight-time champion of Bulgaria “Ludogorets” — 3:0 (Tete, 3, Patrick, 29, Sickan, 71).
Shakhtar: Trubin, Dodo, Kryvtsov, Khocholava, Cipriano, Marcos Antonio, Pikhalyonok, Patrick, The Aunt, Fernando Moraes.
The replacement came out: Pyatov, Butko, ismaily, Stepanenko, Solomon, Marlos, Kovalenko, Tyson, Cooper, Matvienko, tank, and Sickan.
By the way, the Champions League qualification Ludogorets 10 and 17 July will play with the Hungarian “Ferencvaros”, headed by Sergei Rebrov.
The second Shakhtar’s opponent at the training camp in Germany on 30 June will be another Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia.
Recall that the official season wards Castro will start the match for the Ukrainian super Cup against Dynamo Kyiv on 28 July in Odessa.
In the meantime, the miners had replaced the chief coach of the youth team U21. Place dismissed Valeriy Kryventsov took the 59-year-old Portuguese Fernando Valente.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter