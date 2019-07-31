Shakhtar won the first victory under their new coach (video)
Wednesday, July 31, three matches ended the program of the 1st round of the new season in the Ukrainian Premier League.
Oleksandriya — Shakhtar — 1:3 (Tretyakov, 42 — Booze, 58, own goal, Tyson, 73, Dentinho, 90+1). In the 7th minute, Marlos (Shakhtar) missed a penalty.
“Dnepr-1” — “Olimpik” — 2:0 (Buleza, 2, Suprega, 9).
Karpaty — Dynamo — 0:2 (Kovtun, 42, own goal, Besedin, 45+2, penalty).
Shakhtar Donetsk have arrived in provincial Alexandria, where the Pitmen were going to meet the bronze medalist of last season, preparing to debut in the group stage of the Europa League. Already in the beginning of the game the referee has appointed disputable a penalty in gate of owners after the fall of Moraes, but the goalkeeper of “Alexandria” Pankiv parried the blow Marlos with 11-meter mark. Confident game of the goalkeeper and passed on to field players who are at the end of the first half opened the scoring thanks to an accurate shot Tretyakov.
However, after the break, the Pitmen showed their attacking power in all its glory and got the win. First after a cross from Tyson’s own goal the ball was cut off Booze, and then the captain “the miner” struck a classy Curling shot from the penalty area line, with which the goalkeeper “Alexandria” couldn’t help it. Finally, in the stoppage time Dentinho secured the success of the Donetsk team, which was the first under the leadership of the Portuguese coach luís Castro.
Missed penalty
Goal Tretyakov (“Alexandria”)
Own Booze (“Alexandria”), 58th minute
The rookie of the Premier League, “Dnepr-1” won a landslide victory over Olimpik Donetsk. The outcome of the meeting the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko decided in the first ten minutes, both goals were scored by newcomers — leased from Dynamo world Champions in the national team of Ukraine U20 Buleza and Suprega.
In Lviv continues the match between Karpaty and Dynamo. In General, equal the game outcome of the match decide the final minutes of the first half when the visitors scored twice. First, Karpaty defender deflected the ball into his own net after a cross from Buyalsky from the right flank, and in stoppage time the referee awarded a penalty kick in the gates of Lviv after the fall Garmash, and Besedin clearly struck from the spot, doubling the advantage “it is white-blue”.
Goal Kovtun (“Carpathians”), 42 minutes
Goal Besedina (“Dynamo”), 45+2nd minute
In the 2nd round in the Ukrainian Premier League will be played the following matches: “Mariupol” — “Alexandria”, “Lviv” — “Dinamo”, “Desna” — “Shakhtar Donetsk” (August 3), “Olimpik” — “ear”, “miner” — “Carpathians”, “dawn” — “Dnepr-1”.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
