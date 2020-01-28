Shakhtar’s new team captain, the media
Andriy Pyatov
Goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov has been appointed as new captain of Shakhtar, reports sportarena.com with reference to the program Football format.
The decision was made personally by the head coach Luis Castro, notes the edition.
In this role, the 35-year-old goalkeeper replaced the Brazilian taison, who wore the captain’s armband after suspension and leaving the club Darijo Srna.
Pyatov stands for Shakhtar since 2007. In Shakhtar he’s a 9 time champion of Ukraine, 8 times won the national Cup and in 2009 won the UEFA Cup.
This season, Pyatov has made 23 appearances for Shakhtar in all competitions.
In the championship of Ukraine Shakhtar are in the lead with a 14-point advantage over Dynamo.
European Cup spring will start for the Pitmen in February with the matches of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League against Benfica.