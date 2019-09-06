Shakira and Gerard Piqué didn’t hide their feelings at a public event
September 6, 2019
42-year-old Shakira and 32-year-old Gerard Pique appeared together at a public event that typically happens so rarely.
The couple visited the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis and was captured by photographers in the stands. Both looked happy, smiled a lot and even show gentle feelings to each other.
Shakira was dressed in a sparkly top, her hair was curly stacked styling with wet effect, and the front is braided into cornrows.
Gerard Pique was in a white t-shirt and jacket. He smiled, watched the game and about something spoke with the beloved.