Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will perform together
A few days ago in the Instagram accounts of the world famous singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira had a mysterious message.
They published a photo of each other with the caption “get ready, it will happen 2.02.2020“.
Later it turned out that the artist had in mind their General performance at halftime of the Superbowl—2020 (Super Bowl) – the final match of the National football League (NFL). It happens February 2, 2020 at the stadium to Hard Rock in Miami gardens (Florida).
Since then, as I saw Diana Ross at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing on Superbowl. And now it has become even more exciting event not only because it is the anniversary of NFL, but also because speakers from the same latina as I am. I can’t wait when we will be able to show what us girls are capable of on the biggest stage in the world
told Jennifer Lopez edition CNN.
But for Shakira, this performance will be a real gift to the birthday — on this day, the artist will celebrate 43 years.
I have the honour to speak at one of the largest stages in the world together with his colleague-a woman who, like me, is Latinos from the U.S. and around the world. Besides, this day is my birthday! This is the real American dream, and we are going to present is really exciting show!
said the singer.
And for Lopez, and Shakira will be the first performance at halftime of the Superbowl. Event to be held in Florida, sprodyusiruet rapper Jay-Z and his Agency Roc Nation.