Shakira explained why he doesn’t want to marry a player of “Barcelona”
Gerard Pique and Shakira
Defender “Barcelona” Gerard Pique and his girlfriend, Colombian singer Shakira gave a joint interview in which, in particular, the 42-year-old “Goddess of light” (as with Hindi translation of the name Shakira) explained why the couple is still not married, despite 10 years of relationship.
The most successful Latin American artist who achieved success as Spanish-speaking and English-speaking music markets, admitted that he is afraid of marriage and doesn’t want the player looked at her as a wife. “To be honest, marriage scares me. I don’t want he looked at me like I was his wife. Let him see me as his girl, his beloved. Forbidden fruit. Want to keep it in good shape. Let him understand that his behavior much depends, everything is possible”, – said the singer in an interview with 60 minutes.
Note that the last Peak kept in good shape were not fluent in five languages and Shakira and dashing line of attack Atletico Madrid.
Add that Shakira and Pique have two sons 6 and 4 years, Milan and Sasha.
Recall that the Peak younger than his lover for 10 years