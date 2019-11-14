Shakira had a serious operation
Colombian singer Shakira had a serious illness, which could make her voice.
As Daily Mail reports, at the end of 2017, she suffered a hemorrhage in the vocal cords. Because of this, the singer could permanently lose the ability to sing.
“I couldn’t even imagine that will ever remain without a voice, he was the most important part of me. These thoughts could kill, sometimes I had no strength to even get out of bed in the morning”-
said Shakira.
The disastrous outcome was avoided — the actress had the surgery that saved her voice.
“I needed surgery or God’s will, more so could not continue”-
Shakira said, adding that he continues to pray for that not to happen again.
Difficult time Shakira helped her husband Gerard Pique. He was constantly with the beloved, which itself says that in that period was unbearable.