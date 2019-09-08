Shakira married with her husband (photo)
Famous Ukrainian singer Anastasia Prikhodko got married with her husband Alexander. This was announced by the singer in Facebook.
“We did it!!!” — she wrote.
Deputy Chairman of the standing Committee on transport, communications and advertising in the Kyiv city Council Igor Galaychuk published a photo from the wedding ceremony singer.
“Dear Anastasia and Alexander. We congratulate You with this mystery. You got married, so You forever fated to be together, to live in joy and prosperity, love and understanding. Let it be always, may Your marriage be blessed and happy in heaven on earth. May God give Your family grace, happiness, peace and light hope” — he wrote.
We will remind, Prikhodko was in a civil marriage with the Abkhaz businessman Nuri Kukhilava. In 2010, the couple had a daughter. In 2012, Prikhodko and Kukhilava married. However, a year later, the singer married his classmate Alexander. In 2015 they had a son proud.
I wrote “FACTS” previously Prikhodko said network about the tragedy in the family. The actress lost a loved one — death of her beloved grandmother, with whom Anastasia has always been very close.
