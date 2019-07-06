Shale is considered a threat to health
Shale can harm the legs and back, despite its apparent simplicity and ease.
Shales are among the most popular types of light summer shoes. Millions of people wear them on hot days, although occasionally, and anyone who does is as a permanent summer shoes. However, scientists declare that the shale is not as simple as they seem. Because of their design features they are dangerous to health.
Scientists Baptist medical center Wake forest in North Carolina (USA) stated that shales are harmful to health. The fact that people to secure the footwear to the foot, often bends the toes. Over time, this leads to a change in gait, which in turn hurts the muscles and tendons in the feet and can also lead to back pain.
One of the most dangerous consequences of all this can be plantar fasciitis pain in the heel area, which appears and increases with load. To recover from this disease, you need to spend at least a year.
Scientists said that if you still want to carry slates, it is necessary to choose those models, which bend together with the foot. This will avoid unnecessary tension in the muscles and give greater support to the foot. But even in this case, it is understood that shale is the shoes for long walks.
In addition, the experts criticized the weak and the versatility of such shoes. For example, they noted that shales are very uncomfortable to drive and move around on the bike.