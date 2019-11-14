Shameless: star “Daddy’s daughters” undressed for the photo
Star of the TV series “Daddy’s daughters” Miroslava Karpovich, who previously showed the twine with a cat, stripped to the waist for a new photo.
In the picture on the social network Instagram Karpovich covers her Breasts with hands. According to her, specially for the reporters, she added the hashtags: “Negotiables, I covered Mediobanca, Ukrainochka, the age of the sternum looks like the courtesan, starlet, I’m not a mother, shameless”.
“Hot dog”, “Tiger”, “Rose, daddy’s girl”, “the World, well it’s just a space”, — write fans.
