Shampoo baking soda — the magic of the growth of your hair!
Hair is really growing like crazy!
We all know about the many benefits of baking soda that we can use it not only for cooking and cleaning, and in the treatment of a number of diseases due to its medicinal properties. However, every day we learn something new about automotiveline ingredient.
Baking soda can help improve the condition of the hair and clean them thoroughly, better than any conditioner or shampoo, giving historoy Shine after a few applications. You can use it instead of regular shampoo – you will be amazed by the results.
Instead of subjecting your hair to harmful chemicals, you can prepare the following shampoo and use agopresident.
RECIPE:
Mix baking soda with water in a ratio of 1:3 in a small bottle. You can adjust the dosage depending on hair length, for example, in the case of hair longer than shoulder length, mix 2 to 3 tablespoons of baking soda and 3 times more water.
Apply the shampoo on damp or dry hair starting at the roots and working down to the ends. Leave on for 1-3 minutes and rinse. Use warm water to rinse hair.
Then rinse your hair with Apple cider vinegar. Mix Apple cider vinegar and water in the ratio 1:4, if you don’t like the smell you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Then tilt your head back and close my eyes to avoid getting vinegar in my eyes. Apply vinegar povsemu the length of the hair and that’s it.
After a few treatments you will see healthy, shiny and strong hair!