Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk live streaming free: preview, prediction

Shamrock Rovers – Dundalk. The forecast for the match of the championship of Ireland (06/28/2019)
In our forecast, we estimated the ability of Dundalk on June 28 to beat Shamrock Rovers and get the eighth victory in a row. Will the guests be stronger?
Shamrock rovers
Shamrock Rovers seeks to win the gold medals of the championship, but for now the team of Stephen Bradley is losing the fight to his rival today. Currently, the clubs in the table are five points, which so far are not a guarantee for the leader. In the final round, the “hoops” lost 1: 2 to Bohemians, failing to win the second match in a row.
Dundalk
“Dundalk” justifies the forecasts and today is by far the best team of the championship – after 21 rounds the white lilies have 49 points, which is five more than the second “hoops”. Winnie Perth’s very powerful team spends the last few months – a 3-0 win over Finn Herps in the last round was for the seventh straight for Dundalk.
Statistics
In the last nine matches, Dundalk lost only once to Shamrock Rovers, while gaining four victories.
Shamrock Rovers won the last two matches – draw and defeat
The last seven fights “Dundalk” won
Forecast
“Shamrock Rovers” does not stand up to competition and in recent fights shows football of not the highest level. The situation is absolutely opposite for Dundalk, which smashes rivals one by one and obviously does not expect to stop. The hosts obviously will try to bet on the attack in an attempt to shorten the handicap, but the guests are now in much better shape and are able to replay the “hoops” on the opposite course.