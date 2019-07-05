Shamrock Rovers vs Sligo Rovers live streaming free: preview, prediction
Shamrock Rovers interrupted his unfortunate series in the last round, but if he can build on his success in the game with Sligo Rovers, we already have an answer in our forecast. Easy win favorite?
Shamrock rovers
Shamrock Rovers is trying not to let the leader of Dundalk go into the lead, but Stephen Bradley’s team is still unable to cope with its task . So far, the “hoops” in the table go second, with 47 points in the asset, but the third “Bohemians” is already at a distance of six points. Shamrock Rovers is eight points behind the leader, which can already be called a critical handicap.
In the last round, the “hoops” beat St. Patricks 2: 0, thus interrupting the series without a win from three matches.
Slaigo Rovers
“Sligo Rovers” has one single goal this season – to extend registration in the Premier League. After 23 rounds, there is absolutely nothing threatening with “red” – they are in sixth place with 29 points and from the ninth “Finn Herps” come off by 15 points. In the latter, Liam Buckley’s team justified the predictions and defeated 5: 1 of the DCC, interrupting a series of four matches without a win.
Statistics
Only in one of the last four matches “Shamrock Rovers” did not miss
Only in one of the last 10 matches Shamrock Rovers failed to score
“Sligo Rovers” could not score only once in the last four fights
Forecast
Shamrock Rovres won a long-awaited victory in the last round and probably will also rely on an attack today in an attempt to build on success – eight points behind the Dundalk do not leave the hoops any other choice. Thus, the “red” will have space for counterattacks, which they are fully capable of turning into a goal, especially if we consider that the defense of the hosts now plays far from sinless.