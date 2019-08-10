Shannen Doherty: death of Luke Perry pushed me to star in a reboot of “Beverly hills 90210”
Hosted the world premiere of the first episode of the series “BH90210”, a reboot of a popular youth TV series “Beverly hills 90210”. At a press conference on the occasion of the TV show Shannen Doherty said that she had a special reason to participate in the restart.
The actress admitted that despite employment for almost all the basic structure, she wasn’t going to join my former colleagues.
Everyone knows that I was not going to participate in this. I had nothing against the reboot, I was sure that it will sell successfully without me. In General, in that moment, I definitely didn’t want to do it,
said Doherty.
But that all changed when in March from a stroke died 52-year-old Luke Perry. The actress couldn’t stay away restart.
I felt that participating in the new “Beverly hills 90210” will be a great opportunity to honor the memory of Luke. I’m glad I made that decision because now I can sit here with people I respect and love. This amazing trip has healed us after the loss of a man meant so much to us all
― added the actress.
In the reboot of “Beverly hills 90210”, in addition to Shannen Doherty, also played by Brian Austin green, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, tori spelling and Ian Sirring.