Shannen Doherty: death of Luke Perry pushed me to star in a reboot of “Beverly hills 90210”

Hosted the world premiere of the first episode of the series “BH90210”, a reboot of a popular youth TV series “Beverly hills 90210”. At a press conference on the occasion of the TV show Shannen Doherty said that she had a special reason to participate in the restart.

The actress admitted that despite employment for almost all the basic structure, she wasn’t going to join my former colleagues.

Everyone knows that I was not going to participate in this. I had nothing against the reboot, I was sure that it will sell successfully without me. In General, in that moment, I definitely didn’t want to do it,

said Doherty.

But that all changed when in March from a stroke died 52-year-old Luke Perry. The actress couldn’t stay away restart.

I felt that participating in the new “Beverly hills 90210” will be a great opportunity to honor the memory of Luke. I’m glad I made that decision because now I can sit here with people I respect and love. This amazing trip has healed us after the loss of a man meant so much to us all

― added the actress.

In the reboot of “Beverly hills 90210”, in addition to Shannen Doherty, also played by Brian Austin green, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, tori spelling and Ian Sirring.

