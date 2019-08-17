Shannen Doherty told how the cancer affected her marriage
48-year-old star of the TV series “Beverly hills 90210” Doherty Shannen a few years of fighting with cancer, in 2015, the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, to overcome this terrible disease, she managed — after two years she was in remission and she has gone on the amendment. In a new interview with People magazine she told how the disease has affected her marriage with her husband Kurt of Iswarienko with whom they have been married for almost eight years. According to Shannen, her illness only strengthened their relationship.
Cancer has strengthened our marriage. Now Kurt and value each other much more. It is not that our marriage was previously not good enough. But we definitely went through a huge pain. Now we don’t allow ourselves to get angry at each other. The last time we strongly quarreled even before my illness,
— told Shannen.
Those who think that cancer changes a person who is sick, very wrong. Cancer changes all of the people in your life. So it was with us. Now we both look at life differently
— she adds.
During treatment, Shannen underwent a course of chemotherapy and lost his hair and underwent a mastectomy. To make your new body the actress was not easy, and to do this, she helped her husband.
I don’t have to be “sexy little bitch”. How Kurt sees me, helps me become a better person. He always told me that you never seen someone cope with something so complex and so exquisitely graceful, and called me very strong. And I realized that it is much more attractive and sexier
says Shannen.
Now Kurt look at each other with deep respect. He was in all respects my rock, and he made sure that I know how much he loves and appreciates me. We now have a much deeper appreciation for each other and an enormous capacity for forgiveness,
— said the actress.
Shannen not only recovered mentally and physically and returned to work. This year the actress starred in the sequel to the legendary TV series “Beverly hills 90210”, which recently came out on Fox.