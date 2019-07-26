Shannen Doherty will star in a series to honor the memory of a friend
Luke Perry, who died after a severe stroke, and the popular American actress Shannen Doherty became close friends during the filming of “Beverly hills 90210”. Now the actress was offered to play an emotional role in an episode of the show, on which Perry worked the last years, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
That the actress will star in “Riverdale” was announced at Comic-Con, where it became known about cooperation Jolie and kynoselen Marvel.
Shannen herself posted in Instagram post dedicated to Luke, and again confirming formal participation Doherty in the series.
“I’m honored to honor the memory of Luke in “Riverdale”. It is not enough. Today. Tomorrow. Always.” — Wrote under the post actress.
Showrunner “Riverdale” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and shared his thoughts on the episode dedicated to the character Luke Perry.
“Perhaps the most important episode of Riverdale this year, if not the most important of all that we did do,” writes Roberto.