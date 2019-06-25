Shark stone in Goa has become a local landmark

Акула из камня на Гоа стала местной достопримечательностью

For tourists in Goa for the racy photo. On the Palolem beach artist Jimmy swift turned the stone into a giant shark, writes

On sticking out of the water the rock is very realistic, he drew a sharp-toothed jaw of the shark. Now many holidaymakers there were pictures with a huge predator that emerges from the water with open mouth. Fortunately the tourists, she won’t bite.

Earlier it was reported about the school from the United States, which was found on the beach the tooth of a Megalodon – a giant shark that became extinct about two million years ago. According to the estimates of paleontologists, the length of the adult historical predator ranged from 15 to 18 meters – three times more than the largest living shark. Some experts do not exclude that a small population of Megalodon could survive to the present day.

