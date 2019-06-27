Sharks killed a student in the Bahamas in the eyes of her parents
American student killed in the Bahamas after the attack by three sharks. The tragedy happened in front of her family, reports .
21-year-old Jordan Lindsay from California arrived on rest together with parents. On 26 June she went swimming with a mask. Her parents saw the girl come three sharks. They are screaming trying to warn the daughter about the dangers, but she didn’t hear. Predators attacked the student.
Rescuers managed to pull her out of the water, she had a serious injury: a torn right arm and wounds on his feet. The student was hospitalized, but she died.
One of the tourists said that she miraculously managed to avoid shark attacks, because it is 40 minutes before the incident came out of the water.
“Many people swim underwater with masks. Also, there were tour guides. After about 40 minutes I came to the land, the people ran up and said the shark attacked the girl. It was awful. We were all scared,” – said the traveller.
Local authorities confirmed the deaths of American students and expressed his condolences to the family. In addition, the authorities promised to investigate all the circumstances of the incident.
