“Sharks of show-business”: Pugacheva aptly spoke about their children (video)
Fan page on Instagram daughter Alla Pugacheva — Lisa Galkina came the fun video that was made a few months ago.
The footage you can see how the spouse star and TV presenter Maxim Galkin with his wife arrives at his castle in the village of Dirt in the suburbs, where the family lived for several years, writes Teleprogramma.pro.
“The kids are waiting for something, probably. Who’s out there? Lisa“, — talking with myself Maxim Galkin.
Read takje”impossibly Thin”: Alla Pugacheva learned only through their own wigs (photos)
At this time, the comedian’s daughter appears on the doorstep of the castle. It is seen that the girl is very miss my father.
“Daddy. Dear. Pretty. Dad, you know that I have a tooth that is not loose. But the new is growing,”said Lisa Galkin.
“And I have almost a new rose. Tomorrow I will pull out another,”— then added Harry Galkin.
Seeing how the children clearly convey your feelings — really like real actors, did not restrain his emotions and the Diva.
“Sharks of show business”,— has cheerfully described it children.
View this post in Instagram
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alla Pugacheva in his youth suffered from the close of mom’s shoes that were two sizes too small, so we decided to launch our own brand of shoes.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter