Sharon stone appeared in public with eldest son Roan
In Madrid on 5 November was held the awards ceremony of Harper’s Bazaar. In Spain, among other distinguished guests arrived and the 61-year-old Hollywood actress Sharon stone.
The star appeared on the red carpet not one, and accompanied by his eldest son, Roan. The young man was 19 years old. In 2000, Sharon’s ex-husband Phil Bronstein adopted him.
Sharon was wearing a black pantsuit and black shoes. Voluminous decoration on the lapel of the jacket emphasized the brevity and diluted the severity of the image.
It is worth noting the fact that the actress rarely published, and certainly takes a child. She tries to lead a private life.
Recall that in addition to the Roan, the family of Sharon stone in 2005 came a boy named Laird, and in 2006, the actress adopted a boy hedgehog named Quinn.
After her divorce from Phil Bronstein father received custody of Roan, but the child wanted to live with her mother. As recognized Sharon, to bring up children alone was difficult, however, there were advantages. Sharon strongly stopped to wait for help from outside. Its purpose was to educate the sons of gentlemen and respectable people.