Sharon stone at a social event in a white jumpsuit with bare shoulders
Famous Hollywood actress, who looks much younger than his real age shows that her sense of style is also the least perfect.
Sharon stone attended a social event in Los Angeles, which lit up her delicate collarbone.
After their game in an erotic film “Basic instinct” Sharon stone never leaves the nickname “the sex symbol of 90” and for good reason! 61-year-old actress keeps her body and appearance in tone that allows her to always look her best and set an example for other Hollywood stars.
According to stylists, the dress is white – the choice is bold, because it can ruin even the most notable advantages of the figure. However, it looks like before beauty Sharon stone is the rule powerless.
She did not hesitate to put on a white jumpsuit at a social event and I was right! Flared trousers added to her already high growth a few inches and bare shoulders emphasized her ease and sexuality. Cult actress added the image massive earrings, bangles and a pink clutch.