Sharon stone came out in beautiful white outfit
November 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The actress attended the screening of “Cashmere — the origin of the secret”, where also was seen the Greek Princess Maria-Olympia.
Unlike the Princess, who chose for their exit a dark plum bow, Sharon stone gave preference to white along. It was a milky color MIDI length dress, and the top is quite voluminous white coat. By the way, the actress picked up the bright boots and the bag.
Rate in your way Sharon stone did and on fancy decorations. On her neck adorned with a massive chain, and on her wrists were metal bracelets. In the ears Sharon was earring studs.
Makeup on the face of the stars was quite restrained, only slightly emphasized the eyes and gloss on her lips.