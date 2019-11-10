Sharon stone in leather jumpsuit on the streets of Madrid
A few days ago 61-year-old Sharon stone has arrived in the Spanish capital to take part in the third awards ceremony of Harper’s Bazaar. After the event, the actress still lingered for a while in Madrid to walk through the streets of the city and see the local attractions.
During one of these walks Sharon stone caught by paparazzi — they captured the output of one of the local restaurants. The actress was accompanied by 19-year-old son roan (he is in the pictures of the reporters did not get), which it recently began to display, and several bodyguards.
For a walk Sharon chose stylish leather jumpsuit mustard shade and red pumps. The way the stone was made up sunglasses in chocolate frame color.
A few days after that, Sharon moved to Berlin, where together with Roan, whom she adopted in 2000, called for another ceremony GQ Men of the Year Awards. Son of the actress helped her out of the car, posed with her on the red carpet and is held in front of the cameras.