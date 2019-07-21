Sharon stone spoke about the transferred stroke
61-year-old Sharon stone at the meeting with the paps on the street often smiles, trying to be an example of optimism, but many of her fans remember what tests are for her smile. In 2001, the actress suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. After a stroke she permanently disappeared from the screens. In a recent interview with Variety stone remembered the time and suddenly drew a parallel with the late Princess Diana.
I was one of the hottest Hollywood stars. We are with Princess Diana was so famous! She died, and I have had a stroke. We were both forgotten, ‘ said Sharon.
Sharon was hospitalized only three days after a stroke, when she could no longer endure the headache. After the incident, she took a two year break in the work, but recovery took about seven years.
People have treated me cruelly. I don’t think they realize how dangerous stroke for women and what you need in order to recover from it… I had to remortgage the house. I lost everything that he had lost his place in the business — said the actress in an interview.
She admitted that the head of LVMH Bernard Arnault just saved her in a difficult situation, proposing a contract with Christian Dior. In an interview, she called on all women to be attentive to their health.
If you do not have this headache, you need a doctor. I went to the hospital only on the third or fourth day after stroke. Most people in this situation die. My chance of surviving the surgery were minimal. And within one month after it nobody could tell, whether I will pull through, said stone.