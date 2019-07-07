Sharon stone surprised fans painful kind
Journalists noticed the 61-year-old American actress Sharon stone in the optics shop where she tried on the glasses. The sex symbol of the ‘ 90s surprised fans with his painful sight after suffering a stroke.
Sharon stone has gained immense popularity after her role in the movie “Basic instinct”. Her career soared upwards, and Directors began to invite the actress for the shooting of new projects. In 2001, however, the star suffered a stroke and is still feeling his impact. The disease left behind a speech impediment and gait, but also provoked the development of diabetes. After a stroke, the actress at the time he quit acting to improve their health, because show business is not a place where forgiveness prevails.
Now Sharon stone has regained its strength and returned to the beloved. However, journalists captured the actress while shopping in the optics and she had a sickly appearance. Despite this, Sharon stone is trying to enjoy life, to exercise and to adhere to proper nutrition.