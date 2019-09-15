Shaw again? Social media have derided a new statement of the Kremlin about the end of the war in Syria
The Minister of foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov said that the war in Syria ended, but his words are ridiculed in the network.
On it informs news Agency “Interfax”.
“The war in Syria is really over. Separate tensions persist only in areas not controlled by the government of Syria, like Idlib and the Eastern Bank of the Euphrates river,” said he. The Minister noted that the country began the recovery process.
Lavrov said that Moscow attaches great importance to the regular contacts with the Syrian parties, including the opposition. He said that it plays an important role, taking part in international meetings on Syria in Astana and Geneva.
However, users reacted with disbelief to the statement of the Kremlin and commented on it on the net.