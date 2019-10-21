Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello denied the rumors about the breakup
21-year-old Shawn Mendes and 22-year-old Camila Cabello denied the rumors about the breakup by posting a romantic photo in Instagram. In the picture Sean gently embracing his lover. The famous singer did not sign the post, and only put a smiley face and noted his location. Now we can be sure that with a couple of all right.
I want to clarify that the rumors that the couple decided to end the relationship came after Sean removed a humorous video where they were kissing. “We have seen some Twitter comments that we kiss like fish. We just want to show you how we really kiss,” commented Sean in the video.
The new photo was taken by a professional photographer Kara Bradbeer. As Sean, Cara, originally from Toronto, Canada. Kara already photographed Sean, as to its professional account in Instagram, there are three photos taken at his concert in January 2015. It is unclear whether they were friends before the show.
Some of the famous personalities have commented on a new photo of Sean. Ryan tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic, wrote: “Bonnie n Clyde”. Lucas James simply wrote “Yes” and vocalist Julia Michaels: “so cute”.
Recall that Camila Cabello held a concert last weekend, where for the first time live performed the song “Cry For Me” and “Easy”. Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes is starting his world tour.