Shawn Mendes and Camilo Cabello caught on a date in Los Angeles
Last week fans of Camila Cabello was agitated by the news that the singer broke up with her boyfriend after rumors of the affair with Shawn Mendes. Fans of the performers immediately attributed to their relationship, and, apparently, not in vain, because recently the star couple was seen together on a date, holding hands and kissing.
As stated by the Western press, the 22-year-old Camila Cabello, and 20-year-old Shawn Mendes celebrated independence Day last week. To confirm this fact the witnesses shared a video in which the artists depicted sitting together by the pool. More fortunate for interesting shots were the paparazzi caught star couple in Los Angeles. Shawn and Camila held hands, laughed, and later gave the photographers a kiss. It seems that with a kiss: unfortunately, the view was obscured by a cactus.
And singer, and performer do not give any comments about their relationship. After parting ways with the 30-year-old blogger Matthew Hussey Cabello addressed the tabloids and fans not to speculate on her breaking up with her lover and not to upset her constant mention of it. Maybe about parting fans to talk and stop, but to keep the excitement of an alleged affair with Mendes for them. About the relationship of idols, many fans dreamed of since the release combines music videos Senorita, so now they share happy messages on social networks.