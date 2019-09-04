Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s ‘Señorita’ Is Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song Of The Summer
Relationship rumors between the two likely didn’t hurt the chart-topping song’s performance.
Relationship rumors between the pair have been swirling following the release of “Señorita.” The two have been spotted locking lips on several occasions. Per Pop Buzz, Mendes and Cabello were spotted at a restaurant in New York City making out while enjoying a meal together.
The two definitely didn’t make an effort to put those rumors to rest when they performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, though the famous singer-songwriters notably stopped short of locking lips during their performance much to the dismay of their many fans.
“Señorita” was not the first collaboration between the two Gen Z artists. The pair collaborated on 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” when Cabello was still a member of the now-defunct girl group Fifth Harmony.
Loading…
Both Mendes and Cabello have had other successful songs this summer. Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You” peaked at number two on Billboard’s Hot 100 and has spent 16 weeks on the song-ranking chart. Cabello’s collaboration with DJ Mark Ronson “Find U Again” from his album, Late Night Feelings, was called “pure pop magic” by Rolling Stone in June.
Apparently, “Señorita” is the hit song that almost wasn’t. According to Seventeen, Cabello said that the song had been in the works for about a year, though the singer “lost sleep” over the track because she wasn’t sure that she wanted to hop on the collaboration with Mendes.
As Seventeen notes, Camila has been teasing fans on social media about her upcoming album, though she hasn’t revealed a date or a name. She released her self-titled debut album as a solo artist in 2017, which spawned the worldwide hit “Havana.”