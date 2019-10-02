She beat cancer: the Russian singer gave advice to the patient Zavorotnyuk
The ex-soloist of group “Night snipers” band Svetlana Surganova advised the patient to actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, how to beat cancer.
Most Surganova to beat cancer helped friends and faith, according to the portal Dni.ru.
The singer survived clinical death and a series of operations to remove a cancerous tumor of the sigmoid colon.
“Life offers you these circumstances, you are in the coordinate system. So, we should accept them as a reality, to comprehend, to try to maximize collected and without much emotion, with a scientific approach, to approach the problem. It is important to analyze what you can do — the doctors, clinics, medicines, friends, literature”, says Surganova.
“When I learned I had cancer, there was no panic, I didn’t ask how much time I have left to live, — says the singer. — Because the disease is a everyday situation. It is necessary to analyze, to understand, as if not to overcome, to mitigate, to try the most worthy to get out of it. Worthy is without unnecessary hysteria, exaltation. Here I helped friends forever will be grateful for every day of my life”.
She, however, notes that cancer of the brain and its disease — two different things. But emphasizes that faith heals: “Our world, success, the ability to fight disease — all based on faith. You have to believe love, friends, my country, dammit, and then everything will be fine!”
Recall that according to rumors, the car crash in the last stage of brain cancer.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter