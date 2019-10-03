She bore her husband the first case, and he left her. As Oksana now lives
The family Oksana Kobylecki and Sergey Semenova until 2015 was no different from others — mom, dad, daughter Alice. After a couple of years after the birth of the eldest daughter the couple began to think about her brother for Alice.
… When the ultrasound Oksana and Sergei knew that they would have five children, just stunned. This amount of time is typical for IVF, but did for a natural pregnancy. It’s a unique case. One in 85 million.
Odessa doctors suggested the reduction — to remove multiple embryos so the others are better developed. Oksana, this idea is not liked. She decided — as God gave so much to give birth and nurture.
But my husband of this idea was not enthusiastic. And then first left Oksana.
Gone, however, not for long. Apparently, pressured parents, and perhaps conscience played. The remaining months before the end of the pregnancy the couple spent together. In 2016, the quins came to light. The kids weighed very little: 1200-1900 gr.
David, the boys, twins Denis and Vlad and the girls Sasha and Dasha became a real sensation not only in Odessa but all over the world. Passed over a bunch of journalists. The mayor then handed the couple the keys to a brand new five-room apartment.
While the mother with the first case was in the hospital, she helped nurse. But after discharge of the helpers were only the mother and her husband. Sergey, the first months were trying to help Oksana. Swaddled, bathed, fed. Much time was taken in the design of new housing and repair it.
Helped-helped and … exhausted. First stated that he is very tired and he needs time to rest. According to Oksana, she closed her eyes on this male weakness Sergei. She was tired no less, as her mother, but he only could afford three hours to hang on the tanks game on your computer.
… Kids demanded constant attention. To change all, to bathe and feed — these steps took three hours. Then the kids fell asleep for a couple of hours, giving the women a little breathing room. The hardest part had at night. Oksana slept very little, unlike her husband, who refused to stand up to kids night.
David, the boys-twins, Denis and Vlad and the girls-the twins Sasha and Dasha was a little more than six months, when Sergey has left the family, filed for divorce. The true cause of one of the spouses still no one speaks. We can only speculate.
Then the fun began. After the divorce, Sergey didn’t pay her six children alimony:
I’m not really able-bodied man. The injury was still being married. I don’t have the physical ability, so to speak, and material to help now Oksana Vadimovna, financially.
Oksana on these statements just laughs. Well, there’s no money, come, help, do help. The kids are very active, always something breaking and smashing. Sergei did not visit the kids. Neither the first case nor the older Alice.
And Oksana may have wanted to suffer and roar from the soul, only once — the children were taken away most of the time. She learned to drive a minibus to transport children to kindergarten, a clinic and educational classes.
Good people have created specially for her relief Fund. Anyone can help financially this family. As a mother, she receives benefits and help from the state. Besides, Oksana being the decree of the learned to make.
So corny — became a blogger. The life of an extraordinary family following 100 thousand people. Children take part in shooting a commercial. The family really doesn’t need money.
Oksana managed to escape in a difficult time of life, threw the children pretended to be weak. What Sergei? Like, the man, the stronger sex, the father — merged under the guise of an imaginary disease.