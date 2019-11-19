She decided to make a cute selfie with a dog and got an unexpected result, nasmeshili network…
The famous American photographer Ansel Adams once said that the secret of success is to be in the right place and time to press the shutter release of the camera when ready God. To make such a frame lucky lady online platform Reddit under the nickname ShamPow20.
Published the photo of the girl signed: “Tried to make a cute selfie with my dog. Such is the result”. While shooting the dog suddenly raised his head and mistress of the images merged into one.
Netizens were delighted. “Mission accomplished. This is a very nice photo!”, “At first I thought it was the filter and did not realize where, in fact, the dog” wrote in the comments. Some noted that the joint photo of the girl and the dog reminds them of a portrait of the famous “grumpy cat” Grumpy Cat, who passed away in may of this year.
