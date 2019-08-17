She decided to order a wedding dress over the Internet: that’s what she got
Recently a girl from the U.S. I decided to order a wedding dress over the Internet. However, as they say, the avaricious pays twice, and eventually had to spend money on a normal outfit.
On Facebook this was told by a friend of the bride.
You can compare the expectation with reality. The dress really does not like what was on the thumbs.
As it turned out, the Internet shops often deceive people. Well, now the bride is unlikely to repeat his mistake.
