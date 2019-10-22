She does have isn’t like: Ani Lorak shocked by the change in appearance
Recently Ani Lorak has increasingly come under attack in the network. And all because of the appearance: many fans have noted that in recent time, the singer was too fond of plastic surgery, which becomes almost unrecognizable.
And recently released the latest issue of OK! who graced Ani. For the cover the actress appeared in a stylish photo shoot, which has already been criticized by her followers. In particular, fans are outraged by the portrait of lorac close up:
“She’s already not acting like yourself”, “Great view”, “shows all operations”, “what are you turning?”, “Themselves do not like”, “I didn’t recognize you,” “And was formerly so beautiful…”