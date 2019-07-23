She held his feet in the mouthwash for 30 minutes. What happened next resembles a miracle!

Она подержала ноги в ополаскивателе для рта 30 минут. То, что случилось потом, напоминает чудо!

Problems with the feet can spoil the mood for a long time, bringing incomparable discomfort! Wrong shoes, bad heredity, unhealthy lifestyle and poor immunity are the main causes of unpleasant diseases, beating on the legs.

We have collected the best ways to combat the most common problems. Fungus, ingrown nails, calluses and even gout — all these troubles will remain in the past, just need to take the appropriate action.

Disease feet

  1. Foot fungus
    To get rid of mold, try to do the bath mouthwash. Dipped in antiseptic liquid foot, sit down for 30 minutes. After a few sessions otherwise the disease will disappear!

  2. Hammer, deformed fingers
    Such widespread today flat feet, arthritis and calcium deficiency in the body, can cause deformation of fingers. To cure fingers, do gymnastics! Stretch the joints of the fingers, it is useful to do this procedure after a bath or hot shower.It is also very useful for the toes is fun: fingers pick up small items from the floor! It promotes joint health.

  3. Corn
    Usually corn is the problem of people with excessive sweating of the feet. Lubricate the problem areas of solid deodorant, and corn will not appear there!

  4. Inflamed bone on foot
    Mix the juice of pungent red pepper with vaseline and apply on the inflamed bone. While completely remove the protruding bone will help operation, and not in all cases, the tool will save pepper from inflammation and pain! The secret is in capsaicin: it is a substance with powerful anti-inflammatory properties present in red pepper.During the day, fill the food with ginger and turmeric, these spices will also help to cope with inflammation.

  5. Corns
    A wonderful remedy for corns — raw onions, pickled in Apple cider vinegar! Make a “dish” for the legs, add the onions to problem areas.Wrap feet in a package, put on socks and sleep regularly with this magical wrap, while corns do not disappear. The skin will be transformed!

  6. Pain in the heels
    Best relieve pain in the heel area of the ice. Take a cold object on the foot or apply an ice pack to the affected area. A very effective remedy is also stretching the feet and massage of heel for a long period.

  7. Gout
    If there is the slightest hint of the disease, one should exclude from your diet any sweets, and give up sugar. Immediately become easier!We also recommend you to drink a morning glass of water with half a teaspoon of baking soda. This tool will help to normalize the acid-alkaline balance in the body and will calm the painful process.

  8. Mycosis of the foot

    For athlete’s foot you must use garlic. Cut a few cloves of garlic in half and place between toes. Yes, this means burning with an unpleasant smell, but it cures athlete’s foot better than any ointments! Any unpleasant smell of feet and peeling of the skin no longer…

  9. Ingrown nail
    Use the ointment with menthol to disinfect the nail and the injured skin area. Remember, the ingrown nail can not be removed manually, you should always consult a doctor!

  10. Hardened skin
  11. In order to remove the Horny layer of the skin with ease, use a foot bath with hydrogen peroxide. 4 tbsp peroxide dissolve in 1.5 l of water.

    Hold your legs in this means just 15 minutes, you’ll see how much better skin condition!With the help of pumice stone RUB coarsened excellent result is guaranteed.

  12. Shoes

    Separately want to say about shoes. Uncomfortable, narrow, tight shoes that hovers — the main cause of diseases of the feet. Always pick up shoes in the foot, and these pesky problems will not spoil your life!

  13. Treatment of the feet and possibly at home. Wish you good health, don’t forget to take care of yourself daily! Share with loved ones useful information — show them this article.
