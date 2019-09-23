“She is just dying”: the patient of the medical center told the terrible news about the car crash
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with cancer, gets in a Moscow clinic just palliative care.
This TV channel NTV said the woman who introduced the patient “European medical center” where it is treated Zavorotnyuk.
According to the source channel, 14 Sep Zavorotnyuk partially paralyzed, 15 September she was connected to a ventilator and the next day the doctors allegedly stopped treating actress.
The woman noted that currently, according to her, doctors are engaged only in the maintenance of the heart of TV stars.
She is confident that the days of an actress are numbered. “She is just dying,” said the neighbor of the actress in the hospital.
We will remind that earlier the other Zavorotnyuk, referring to the Director of the actress, told reporters on the second surgery and good analyses. According to him, the car crash is a great chance for recovery.
