“She like daughter”: it became known who Queen Elizabeth loves all of his…
Became known, who from nekrovnymi relatives of the British Queen Elizabeth II is her favorite. According to the newspaper the Sun, all of the wives of his sons and grandsons, Her Majesty prefers Sophie, the Countess Wessexes.
Née Sophie Rhys-Jones, the daughter of a car salesman and former owner of a PR Agency, married the youngest son of the Queen Prince Edward in 1999. The commoner Sophie was not easy to adapt to life in the Royal family. However, she coped with this difficult task brilliantly, earning the love and respect the Queen. Besides, Edward is the only one of the four children of the Queen, who managed to avoid divorce. In this connection, Elizabeth Sophie appreciates very highly.
She loves the society of the Countess, that operates on it soothingly. What 54-year-old Sophie is most often seen in the back seat of the Royal car, next to Elizabeth.
As writes the edition, the staff of the Palace, Sandringham and Balmoral castle jokingly make a bet — who, the Queen asks you to join her on the trip. And in nine cases out of ten her companion becomes Sophie.
Invitation to the machine Queen — a special gesture. And among all relatives of Elizabeth (including her own daughter Princess Anne) Sophie is the winner of this unofficial contest.
“She’s like another Doc — so they are close. She enjoys the confidence of the Queen more than Chornoliska Duchess Camilla or the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton” — says a senior source in the Palace.
15-year-old daughter, Sophie, lady Louise Windsor and 11-year-old son James, Viscount Severn, are the youngest grandkids and the Queen. They are always welcome in her home.
Sophie with her husband and children
