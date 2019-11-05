“She loves the sun and the sun loves her”: Bogomolov gently congratulated Sobchak, a 38-year anniversary
Became known to a wider audience by marrying Ksenia Sobchak, the Russian Director Konstantin Bogomolov has not forgotten gently and touching to congratulate wife’s 38th birthday.
In particular, he published in Instagram footage in which his wife is on holiday under the palm trees.
“She looks at the sun, and the sun looks at her. And they love each other. Happy birthday”, — has signed a snapshot of the Director.
In turn, Ksenia Sobchak responded in the comments on this greeting. “Thank you, my sun,” she wrote.
Recall that the wedding of Konstantin Bogomolov and Ksenia Sobchak, which took place in September of this year, has become one of the brightest in the world of show business. The stars arrived to the registry office to the hearse, which was a huge inscription: “Till death do us part.” The actual celebration has also become one of the most memorable in recent years. Socialite, for example, performed for a man lap dance that brought joy to all wedding guests.
again gave rise to speak about the possibility of replenishment in star family. She has appeared at the presentation of the new show channel “Specials” in tight-fitting attire — through black dress was clearly visible rounded tummy.
