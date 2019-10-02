She scored basin of hot water and brewed it 2 bags of tea! Now I always do…
BLACK TEA
Black tea contains in its composition of tannins. They kill bacteria that produce bad odor. Tannins also help to close the pores on the legs, which reduces the amount of sweat that bacteria feed on.
The method of using black tea to eliminate unpleasant foot odor:
1. Brew two black tea bags in three cups of hot water. Add half a bucket of normal water to lower the temperature of the solution.
2. Soak your feet in it for 15-20 minutes.
3. Do it daily for weeks.