She told me that she changed, and that’s what grandma said to her
The young girl told her grandmother that her beloved man cheated on her and that she is very bad. She didn’t know what to do next…
Her grandmother took her to the kitchen, filled three pots with water and set them on fire. Soon the water began to boil. In the first pot she placed carrots, in the second eggs, and in the latest coffee espresso beans. She calmly let them cook for about 20 minutes, then removed all from the pot and laid them on three different dishes.
The grandmother asked her granddaughter to pick up the carrots. She took her hands and said she became softer. Then grandma asked me to take the egg. After she cleared the shell, I saw that inside the egg is hard-boiled. Finally, grandma let her try coffee. She loved the aroma of coffee and have a SIP from the Cup.
After all this granddaughter asked, “what does it all mean, grandmother?”
That’s what my grandmother said. Each of these products faced the same difficulty: in this case, of boiling water. Each reacted to the situation differently. To “problem” the carrots were firm and strong, but now become soft. Before boiling, the egg was fragile, all that protected him from the outside world is a thin shell. But adversity in the form of boiling water made it cool.
And finally, last but not least – she said that coffee beans have made it virtually impossible. After being added to boiling water, they are not only themselves changed, but also changed the surrounding space.
Then grandma asked who she was of them… “When trouble knocks at your house, how do you react? You feel like a carrot, egg or coffee? Are you the carrot, which is strong only in normal situations and which razmyakaet in a difficult period? Or maybe you’re an egg, which under natural conditions soft, but when difficulties become hard as a rock? Or are you the coffee bean that changes not only itself, but also changing the world? When difficulties do you one better and reveal to you even deeper, as the aroma of coffee after boiling”.
You must always remember: you can’t live until you release your past disappointments and feelings of grief. Any situation you must go with dignity and further improve ourselves.