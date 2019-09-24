“She tried to kill us!”: parent of a Ukrainian girl American claims that her daughter…
American Kristin Barnett, charged that she and her now former husband Michael Barnett threw one in the United States they adopted a girl from Ukraine, gave an interview with the Daily Mail in which he told his point of view on this story.
45-year-old woman claims that the incident with them like a Hollywood Thriller 2009, the year the “Child of darkness” (or “Orphan”) and Isabelle Fuhrman in the title role. In this film, the spouses take on the education of a little girl who is a grown woman trying to kill his foster family.
According to Christine, who suffers from dwarfism Natalia, which they adopted, was also in fact an adult con artist and sociopath posing as a child.
Barnett adopted Natalia grace in may 2010. At that moment a girl with a Ukrainian birth certificate (where date of birth was provided on 4 September 2003), two years was in the United States. Her previous foster parents had abandoned it for unclear reasons. Christine said that he did not then try to find out what went on over there, out of compassion to the child who could barely walk and looked so helpless.
“I always wanted a big family but couldn’t conceive due to complications… I was thinking that I have the opportunity to help someone in this world… And Natalie was in need of support and care,” says with tears the mother of three sons.
The family of Barnett reacted to the Ukrainian woman, as a mother. They surrounded her with care, drove to Disneyland, bought ice cream, arranged General fun games.
When they first took my daughter to the beach, she did something that deprived them of power of speech. “The boys ran into the water. And Natalie wanted to be carried to the ocean. Michael and I are very tired physically, and asked her to wait a few minutes. And then she just got up and ran to the water. I remember I looked at Mike and thought, “What’s going on? A second ago she could not walk, and now runs” — said Christine.
Barnett also says he was shocked when he first saw Natalia Nude, bathing her in the tub. She had pubic hair. “I was shocked. She was clearly not six years,” says the American.
The girl also was not interested in toys and dolls. She sought the company of girls adolescence and used complicated words, which is unusual for kids her age.
She also had no foreign accent. And when Christine and Michael asked one of his friends from Ukraine to talk to her in their native language, she did not understand.
“For its unique appearance it was very difficult to judge age, but I’m beginning to think she was a teenager. However, this did not bother me. We were overwhelmed with love for her,” says the woman.
But soon the situation deteriorated. Natalie began to hear voices. She attacked one of the children in the absence of adults. She smeared the blood on the walls and the Windows. Christine says that her daughter even tried to kill them with Michael. So, one day she pushed his foster mother on the wire, under high voltage. And poured her coffee chemical bleach. And the question is, why is she doing this, he replied: “I want to poison you.”
Natalia also threatened to stab Barnett, when they’re sleeping. Sometimes I Wake up in the night, they saw her standing over them. Was afraid to sleep again. They started to hide sharp objects.
“She was doing all the statements painted the figures, saying that he wanted to kill family members, wrap from the body in a blanket and hide them in the backyard,” says Christine.
In the end, the couple turned to the psychiatrists. One of them found out that the girl was actually 22 years and was recommended to change the date of her birth in the documents. The court in Indianapolis, which asked Barnett officially decided, based on medical evidence that Natalia was born in 1989. After the change of the age Natalia in documents from eight years to 22 years Barnett no longer bore legal liability for Natalia, which is now considered an adult.
After that, Barnett, taking their three biological children, went to Canada, leaving Natalia in the apartment, which they rented for her.
After a while Natalia stopped answering the phone calls of parents.
“The last time we talked, she said she’s making spaghetti for your new family,” recalls Christine, who fears that her daughter then stopped taking his medication and might again pose as a child in front of other unsuspecting foster parents.
After a while it became known that the desire to become guardians of Natalia expressed a different couple — Anton and Cynthia Max. They wanted to restore her original birth certificate. However, Barnett has opposed this, claiming that Natalia is an adult.
“Media portray me the offender of the child, but there was no baby,” says the American. “Natalia was a woman. She had critical days. She had teeth like a grown up. All doctors confirmed that she had a serious mental illness that can be diagnosed only in adults,” she adds.
Natalia lived alone for three years. In 2014, she complained to the police that she was dumped. Detectives found her testimony convincing. It is unclear, however, why they waited five years to bring charges against a spouse, which in 2014 managed to get a divorce.
The police have reports of two different doctors, confirming that Natalia is still a child.
Christine Barnett surrendered to authorities on September 19 and released on bail of $ 5,500. Michael gave up the day before. It needs to appear before the court on September 24. They both insist on their innocence.
“Indiana is accusing me of crimes against the child. In that time, Indiana has repeatedly determined that Natalie was an adult. From the very first day it was a mission of love. But when you bring home a baby, you expect him to be a child. To accuse me of that is just shameless. It’s just terrifying,” says a sobbing Christine.
One of the sons of Barnett, as wrote earlier “FACTS”, was diagnosed with autism, but this did not prevent him from becoming a child Prodigy and a brilliant physicist.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter