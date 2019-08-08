She used a swab instead of a sponge for dishes and may now be infertile
In Russia, resident of the Moscow region have come up with economical life hack is it used instead of a tampon of a sponge for washing dishes. Now she is in hospital and her health is at great risk, writes the newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.
It is reported that a student living in Solnechnogorsk, decided to spend the holidays with their friends of the sea. But it was during a trip to the South, the girl has started menstruation. To this “misunderstanding” is not marred by the surroundings, she decided to use the sponge for dishes.
Directly to a resident of the Moscow region forgot about the fact that her body is a foreign object. She swam, sunbathed, visited discos, and never replaced the sponge.
About the problem the girl remembered only after returning from the South, mainly because it began to feel the pain. Since that time, left in the body of the sponge absorbed more moisture and bacteria from sea water. As a result of active development of pathogenic microflora (the conditions were the most suitable) begin the process of decay. Own to take the sponge girl has failed.
As a result, the temperature rose. When the thermometer showed a figure of 40 degrees, the girl’s parents called the ambulance. Doctors who learned from the patient a sponge, believe that a dangerous subject was too long in her body. The girl was septic, and if it can’t beat the antibiotics, the girl may lose reproductive organs.
